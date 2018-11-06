Metta World Peace Defends Luke Walton, Lakers Shouldn't Fire Him!

Metta World Peace Defends Walton Lakers Shouldn't Fire Him!

EXCLUSIVE

Luke Walton is in no danger of losing his Lakers job and there shouldn't even be a conversation about it either ... so says Metta World Peace.

The ex-NBA superstar went to bat for the L.A. coach outside of Catch -- telling TMZ Sports Lakers Nation just needs to be patient.

"I think they're fine. I think it's just basketball. Yeah, it's basketball."

Translation ... it's 10 games into the season, give the man some time!!!

As for LeBron James' lukewarm start in Hollywood ... Metta says The King will be a MUCH better player in just a few weeks -- so chill out with all that talk too!

"You got a preseason form, a midseason form, then you have playoff form. And, he's in beginning-of-the-season form. He's about to be in midseason form soon."

Lakers play next on Wednesday against the T-Wolves ... everybody stay calm.