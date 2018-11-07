Craig Carton Convicted In Concert Ticket Scam, Faces 45 Years In Federal Prison

Craig Carton Convicted In Concert Ticket Scam Faces 45 Years In Prison

Breaking News

Craig Carton -- half of the famous 'Boomer and Carton' sports talk show on WFAN -- has been found guilty of running a massive concert ticket scam.

The radio personality -- who quit his job as Boomer Esiason's cohost amid a federal investigation back in September 2017 -- was convicted in court Wednesday ... and is now facing up to 45 years in federal prison.

As we previously reported ... Carton and a partner claimed to have been operating a ticket business that promised blocks of tickets to big concerts -- yet officials say it was all a lie ... they never had the tix.

Carton was accused of defrauding investors out of more than $2 million.

The radio host was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., wire fraud and securities fraud.

Carton -- who didn't testify at trial -- called the charges "unfounded" back in 2017 ... and said he looked forward to "clearing his name."

Carton -- facing decades behind bars -- is due back in court for sentencing at a later date.