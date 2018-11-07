'Riverdale' Star Marisol Nichols Files for Divorce from Husband

3:52 PM PT -- According to the divorce docs -- obtained by TMZ -- Nichols lists the couple's date of separation as October 23. She contributes "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, is asking for physical custody of their daughter and joint legal custody. Nichols also wants spousal support. "Riverdale" star Marisol Nichols -- who plays Hermione Lodge on the CW show -- has filed for divorce from her husband.

Nichols married Taron Lexton -- a cinematographer -- in 2008 and filed docs to end things on Wednesday. The two have one minor child together, a daughter named Rain India Lexton.

Nichols has been a regular on "Riverdale" since the show's beginning in 2017, playing the wife of Mark Consuelos' character, Hiram Lodge.

Nichols got her start as Audrey Griswold in "Vegas Vacation" in 1997. She was also a cast member on the FOX show "24."

It's unclear what led to the split.

