Jared Goff, L.A. Rams Heartbroken, Vow To Help Victims of Thousand Oaks Shooting

Jared Goff and Rams Teammates 'Heartbroken' After Thousand Oaks Shooting

Jared Goff and his teammates are devastated by the bar shooting that left 12 people dead just miles from the team's headquarters ... with some players vowing to help in any way possible.

FYI -- the L.A. Rams practice facility in Thousand Oaks is just 5 miles from the Borderline Bar & Grill, where David Ian Long opened fire around 11:20 PM on Wednesday.

Goff spoke out about the tragedy on Thursday ... saying "Heartbroken for our community. Thinking about everyone involved as well as friends and family of the victims. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth added ... "I’m just sorry to those affected. I don’t have words that I feel can help. But I promise to find a way to help support our community through this tragedy!"

The team released a statement saying, "The Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our entire community."

Punter Johnny Hekker ... "Praying comfort and healing to those affected by this senseless shooting. Thank you to the first responders who put their lives on the line to protect and serve us every day."

"Thousand Oaks is my home; I will do everything in my power to help those in need of support."

Cooper Kupp added, "Heartbroken. Thoughts and prayers are with the people of this community, and those that have lost loved ones."

The L.A. Chargers also shared condolences ... "We are deeply saddened by the terrible news coming out of Thousand Oaks this morning."

"Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones during this horrific tragedy, and we honor the brave and heroic actions of first responders who rushed to the scene to help."