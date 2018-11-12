YG Gifts Todd Gurley With Diamond Pendant Before Rams Win

YG is so happy with the way Todd Gurley and the Rams are playing this season ... dude just had to say thanks to the running back -- WITH A DOPE NEW CHAIN!!!
The superstar rapper is a huge L.A. Rams fan -- and with the team off to one of its best starts in franchise history ... YG hit up Jason Of Beverly Hills to get the squad's best player a present.
We're told YG had 4 "4 Hunnid" pendants made ... with nearly 3 carats of flawless white diamond in each -- and gifted one of them to Gurley before L.A.'s win over the Seahawks on Sunday.
Gurley was pretty stoked about the present ... writing on his IG with a pic of the new chain -- "thank you brother."
Unclear how much YG dropped on the gift ... but Jason tells us, "He's a really great friend. I need to have more friends like that."
Yeah, us too.