Matt Barnes Dominates Twin Boys At Bowling Alley, Loser Does Push-ups!

Matt Barnes stays winning ... 'cause he mopped the floor with his twin boys at the bowling alley!!

The match was pretty epic ... the two 10-year-olds were neck and neck with their ex-NBA dad -- only a few pins apart heading into the 10th and final frame.

But, that's when Matt turned the chill all the way off ... and buried two straight strikes for the W.

The best part?? Barnes trash-talked through it all ... especially when his boys asked if he was gonna get the turkey to finish off the victory.

"Call it Thanksgiving, you better f*cking believe it!!!"

Losers had to do push-ups ... and yeah, Matt made sure to keep the chirping going through those too!

Don't worry too much for the boys ... Matt scored a big win in court last week against his ex-wife, Gloria Govan, that'll give them plenty of time with Barnes to get revenge.