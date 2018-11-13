Pauly D and Alesso Donate to Celeb Photog Injured in Hit and Run

Pauly D & Alesso Step Up to Help Celeb Photog Nearly Killed in Hit & Run

Pauly D and Swedish DJ Alesso are among the celebs banding together to help the celeb photographer battling to overcome brutal injuries suffered in a hit and run.

The "Jersey Shore" star donated $2k to help cover Corentin Villemeur's extensive medical bills after he got run over last week outside Avalon nightclub in Hollywood. As we first reported, YouTube star Lele Pons witnessed her friend enter a crosswalk and get hit by an Acura she says ran a red light.

Alesso dropped a whopping $14k into the GoFundMe account for Corentin, and took it a step further by putting the call out to his 5 million followers on social media. Soccer star Jozy Altidore, "The Fosters" star Maia Mitchell and creator of Halo Top Ice Cream Justin Woolverton each donated $2k.

Corentin was left with 10 broken ribs, bleeding on the brain, bruised lungs, a ruptured spleen, broken shoulder and a broken leg. He remains in the ICU, and police haven't tracked down a suspect yet.