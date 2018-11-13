UFC's Yair Rodriguez Reveals Gnarly Injuries Broken Nose, Busted Feet

Yair Rodriguez Reveals Gnarly Injuries, Broken Nose, Busted Feet

Yair Rodriguez might've handed out the greatest knockout in UFC history ... but he didn't escape unscathed ... 'cause dude's whole body is jacked up -- from head to toe.

Literally.

Rodriguez -- fresh off his INSANE last second KO of the "Korean Zombie" -- joined the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ... and showed off his battle scars.

"My nose is broken, and both my eyes are purple" ... Rodriguez told us.

But, the worst part?

His freakin' feet are ridiculously swollen ... so bad that he can't even move around on his own.

"I cannot walk without crutches, right now."

The fight was unbelievably entertaining ... and fans are already calling for a rematch.

So, is Yair down for another scrap?

"I'm always trying to move forward on my life and my career. I don't know what's coming next. Korean Zombie is a fighter I really respect a lot. I have tons of respect for him, of course."

"If I ever have to fight him again, it'll still be an honor for me to fight him."