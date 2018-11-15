Cam Newton Throwing Huge Turkey Dinner ... FOR 1,200 KIDS!!

Cam Newton Buying Thanksgiving Meals for 1,200 Underprivileged Kids

Exclusive Details

How can Cam Newton top a huge Thanksgiving dinner for 800 kids??

MORE KIDS!!

The Carolina Panthers superstar is one-upping his own holiday tradition this year ... buying a bunch of turkey dinners for 1,200 underprivileged children AND their families!!

It's all part of the 7th annual "Cam's Thanksgiving Jam"... a fun time full of games, music, face painting and balloon artists.

Cam will be there to personally serve the kids in attendance ... so we're sure there will be some dancing goin' on.

And, if that's not good enough for you -- Cam's giving everyone a take-home turkey dinner too!!

Awesome.