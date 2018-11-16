Ex-Boise State Running Back Jack Fields Jr. Killed After Allegedly Stabbing Cop

Ex-Boise State RB Jack Fields Jr. Killed After Allegedly Stabbing Officer

Ex-Boise State running back Jack Fields Jr. was shot and killed by a cop at a Georgia hotel on Thursday ... after cops say he stabbed the deputy several times while resisting arrest.

According to multiple reports, cops responded to the Residence Inn in Augusta for a "trouble with subject" call at around 8 PM when Sheriff's Deputy Stephan Psillos found Fields in the hotel lobby.

When Psillos went to handcuff Fields, he allegedly grabbed a knife from his coat and stabbed the officer multiple times ... according to a release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The officer then fought back by shooting Fields with his gun. The 25-year-old was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Psillos was rushed to a nearby hospital ... where he's receiving treatment for his injuries.

Fields played for the Broncos from 2012-15 ... and made news after punching his teammate unconscious in a locker room altercation in February 2015.