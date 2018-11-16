Matt Damon Congratulates Mookie Betts, MVP Well Deserved!

Matt Damon Shows Love To Mookie Betts ... MVP Well Deserved!

Sorry, Mike Trout ... Matt Damon says voters got it right -- Mookie Betts WAS the AL MVP!!!

"That's great," Matt says ... "Good for him. He deserves it!"

Of course ... Mookie went head-to-head with Trout and the Indians' Jose Ramirez for the award -- but dominated the voting thoroughly, winning in a near-unanimous decision.

Damon tells TMZ Sports that's the way it shoulda been ... and he ain't wrong -- Betts batted .346 this season with 32 home runs and 30 stolen bases.

BTW ... it's not like Mookie was in much need of the confidence booster -- dude just won the World Series, had a new baby girl AND nabbed a Silver Slugger Award last week.

Best month ever ... or best month ever?!