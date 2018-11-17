Boxing Champ Mikey Garcia My Fight With Errol Spence ... Will Top Manny & Floyd

Mikey Garcia Says His Fight With Errol Spence Will Top Manny vs. Floyd

EXCLUSIVE

Mikey Garcia's HUGE upcoming fight with Errol Spence will be way better than Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather's 2015 fight ... and Garcia is telling us why.

Little background first ... Manny and Floyd had been dancing around each other for years, with fans clamoring for the two men to get in the ring and make the biggest fight in the sport.

The results in the ring were kinda meh ... and when we talked to Garcia in L.A. at an event for Premier Boxing and FOX Sports he said his long-awaited face off with Errol Spence won't let fans down.

"I didn't want to wait 'til the end of our careers. I'm doing it in our primes. Mayweather and Pacquiao should've fought 6 years before it happened. I'm fighting a guy at his prime. He's fighting in my prime. That's the kinda fight we wanna give the fans."

Both men are undefeated champs -- with 51 KO's between them -- so many people in the boxing world say the fight is gonna be an all-time great bout when it sparks off March 16 at Jerry's World in Dallas.

BTW -- Floyd and Manny are talking about possibly getting in the ring again ... so if anyone is looking for something to help them to sleep, set your DVR's.