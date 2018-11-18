The Charlo Twins GGG & Canelo Are Cowards ... They Fear Us

The Charlo Twins Says Both GGG & Canelo are Cowards

EXCLUSIVE

Jermell & Jermall Charlo say two of boxing's biggest stars are two of boxing's biggest COWARDS ... claiming both GGG & Canelo Alvarez are SCARED OF THE SMOKE the Charlo's bring.

Jermell fights at 154 ... Jermall fights at 160, and they say Canelo and GGG are doing everything in their power NOT to have to fight the twins.

"They moved up from the weight classes, I think Canelo at 168, but he's got a manager and a promoter and they know where we're at."

BTW ... the call-outs didn't end in the boxing ring, because we then asked the bros if they are willing to jump into the world of MMA -- something more and more fighters are doing -- and they are SUPER DOWN.

"I would, I'd fight wherever the money at."

FYI -- when they say "I" they basically mean "we," because they look exactly alike, finishing each other's sentences and stuff ... it's actually kinda cute.

