NFL's Sterling Shepard Rips Nail Off Big Toe in Disgusting Video

Here's the grossest thing you'll see all day ... NY Giants WR Sterling Shepard straight-up pulled the nail off his big toe -- and documented it all on video.

The New York star hit the Giants locker room Monday ... and noticed his foot needed a little manicuring after beating the Buccaneers on Sunday.

So, Shepard reached down ... grabbed the nail on his left foot ... plucked it straight off -- AND DIDN'T EVEN FLINCH!!!

"Aw, yeah! It's time to come off! Yessir!"

Unclear when Shepard suffered the toe catastrophe that caused the gruesome scene ... but we're all hopeful he puts the camera down next time it happens.

Football players, man.