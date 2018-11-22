Josh Gordon Brags About Pats Win 'Beat the Sh*t Outta the Bears'

Josh Gordon Says Patriots 'Beat the Sh*t Outta the Bears'

Josh Gordon is getting used to this whole "winning" thing ... bragging about a Patriots W with fans at an NBA game over the weekend ... and TMZ Sports has the vid!!

The New England receiver hit up the Orlando Magic and L.A. Lakers game on Saturday ... and we're told the guy couldn't have been nicer -- interacting with fans nearby and posing for pics.

Flash even gave a private smack talk sesh to a Bears fan ... reminding him about the 38-31 loss the Pats handed Chicago in week 7.

Let's be honest ... the newly-acquired Pats receiver didn't have much experience winning in Cleveland ... so the excitement is understandable.