Conor McGregor Gets 6-Month Driving Ban Over Speeding Incident In Ireland

Conor McGregor will be living the chauffeur life for a while -- the UFC star's driver's license has been suspended for 6 MONTHS in Ireland over a 2017 speeding incident.

McGregor arrived to court Wednesday morning -- in a SHARP looking suit -- in County Kildare, Ireland (population 8,412) to face the judge in a case where he was accused of doing 95 mph in a 60 in a blue Range Rover.

Aside from having his driving privileges revoked, McGregor was also hit with an $1,100 fine.

During the hearing, McGregor reportedly apologized to the court -- but the judge was upset and asked why Conor wasn't charged for a more serious crime, considering how dangerously the UFC star was driving.

After the hearing, McGregor told media including the Irish Mirror, "I gotta drive safer."

Funny, the punishment for speeding seems to be more harsh than Conor's punishment for throwing a steel dolly at a bus in Brooklyn earlier this year.

Remember, in the case Conor was sentenced to 5 days of community service, ordered to pay for the damages and complete an anger management course.

As for the driving ban, too bad for McGregor -- his fleet of cars is sick ... dude drives everything from Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces ... even giant Proper 12 semi-trucks.

Good thing he can afford a driver ...