Kevin Durant Gifts Drake His Jersey and a Titty Twister

Kevin Durant to Drake Here's My Jersey ... & a Titty Twister!!

It's the season of giving ... so Kevin Durant gave his good buddy, Drake﻿, his game-worn jersey ...

AND, A BIG OLE TITTY TWISTER!!

K.D. torched the 6 God's Toronto Raptors on Thursday with 51 points in an overtime thriller ... but the Dinos ended up on top, 131-128.

But, that didn't keep Durant from being super chummy with Drizzy after the game ... choppin' it up with the rap superstar and giving him the jersey off his back.

Of course, that wasn't the only gift K.D. gave Aubrey ... the dude got a nice nipple cripple earlier in the game ... and Drake loved it.

'Tits the season!!