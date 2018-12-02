Khabib Has A Shot To Beat Floyd Boxing, Says Buster Douglas

Buster Douglas Khabib Could Beat Mayweather Boxing ... 'Anything Can Happen'

EXCLUSIVE

If you think Khabib has NO CHANCE to beat Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, one of the biggest underdogs in sports history is here to tell you ... YOU'RE WRONG ... and he's proof.

We talked to James "Buster" Douglas in NYC, the man who stepped into the ring back in 1990 as a 42-1 underdog to Mike Tyson, and WON ... and he told us not to count out Khabib.

"Anybody got a chance, anything can happen."

We know what you're thinking, Buster was a boxer and Khabib is primarily a wrestler, but BD doesn't care, he thinks Khabib's combat sports pedigree make him a threat.

"He's an athlete."

BTW -- the fight between Khabib & Floyd is still just talk, but both sides have said they're interested and willing to do it for the right price.

Mayweather is getting older and Khabib did drop Conor with a big right ... so maybe Buster's right.

Nah, probably not