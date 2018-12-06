Aaron Rodgers Making Peace with Parents After Nasty Public Feud

Seems the Rodgers Family Feud might FINALLY be coming to an end ... with Aaron Rodgers saying he spent his birthday with his parents!

Now, why is this a big deal?

It was just last week that Aaron's brother, Jordan Rodgers (from 'Bachelorette'), blasted the QB on social media for not calling his mother while she was getting ready to evacuate during the California wildfires.

But earlier this week, Aaron subtly let the media know that he spent time with his "folks" for his birthday over the weekend.

Aaron was speaking with reporters about the firing of Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and he was asked what he was doing when he found out.

That's when Aaron slickly dropped the info about the reconciliation with his parents.

"I found out I’m sure the same way most of you found out. I was at home with my folks in town for my birthday.”

See that? HE WAS WITH HIS PARENTS!!!!

Remember, this feud was so bad, they made a dramatic scene out of it during Jordan's hometown visit on "The Bachelorette" ... where they left an empty chair at the dinner table for Aaron, who refused to participate.

Aaron's ex-girlfriend Olivia Munn said she had tried to get Aaron to speak with his parents years ago -- but things were too nasty.

Glad to see they're taking steps to finally mend fences ...