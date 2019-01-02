Demi Lovato New BF Makes Me Smile a Lot!!! Aspen Doesn't Hurt Either

Demi Lovato All Smiles with Boyfriend During Holiday Trip to Aspen

Demi Lovato looked almost angelic while ringing in the New Year, clearly sticking to her new battle cry -- to never take another day for granted.

The singer and her BF, Henry Levy, celebrated the New Year in Aspen. She was all smiles and dressed to the nines -- flowy, long white fur coat (we know, can't tell if it's real or faux) with boots and a very color-poppin' Hermes Birkin bag.

Demi's jewelry choices might also raise eyebrows -- she's rocking a diamond ring on her left ring finger -- y'know, that one. It doesn't look very engagement-y, and the relationship is only a couple months old -- but stranger things have happened.

In any event, it's clear Demi's leaving her tumultuous 2018 in the rearview mirror by looking like a million bucks in 2019.