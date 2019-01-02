Demi Lovato All Smiles with Boyfriend During Holiday Trip to Aspen

Demi Lovato looked almost angelic while ringing in the New Year, clearly sticking to her new battle cry -- to never take another day for granted.
The singer and her BF, Henry Levy, celebrated the New Year in Aspen. She was all smiles and dressed to the nines -- flowy, long white fur coat (we know, can't tell if it's real or faux) with boots and a very color-poppin' Hermes Birkin bag.
Demi's jewelry choices might also raise eyebrows -- she's rocking a diamond ring on her left ring finger -- y'know, that one. It doesn't look very engagement-y, and the relationship is only a couple months old -- but stranger things have happened.
In any event, it's clear Demi's leaving her tumultuous 2018 in the rearview mirror by looking like a million bucks in 2019.