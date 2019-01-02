Lil Xan Gun Threat from St. Louis Rapper: Criminal Investigation Closed

Lil Xan St. Louis Gun Threat ... Criminal Investigation Closed

Lil Xan has one less thing to stress about as he completes rehab treatments ... because we've learned Xan and the St. Louis rapper who threatened him with gun violence are putting their beef behind them.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the criminal investigation into a series of threats against Xan is now closed. We're told Xan's camp and VladHQ ﻿had a sit-down ... and afterward informed police there was no desire to pursue criminal charges.

We broke the story ... VladHQ posted a disturbing video threatening Xan before an October performance in St. Louis. He also posted a pic of himself armed and threatened he would show up at the concert -- and that prompted the venue and promoters to cancel the show.

At the time, we were told the feud was over money. Sources close to the situation tell us ... Xan's associates told Vlad he was taking the wrong approach to settle their differences. Once Vlad made it clear he understood ... both sides agreed to squash the beef.

Win, win for both men -- after all, Xan has more immediate issues on his plate.