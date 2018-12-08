UFC's Brian Ortega Gunning for Khabib You're On My 'Bucket List'

UFC's Brian Ortega Gunning for Khabib, You're On My 'Bucket List'

EXCLUSIVE

If Brian Ortega takes out Max Holloway this weekend, he's already got another big fight in his sites -- Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"We all have our bucket lists, right? And, my bucket list is to fight Max and fight Khabib," Ortega told the guys on the "TMZ Sports" TV show.

"Those are the top guys in the sport ... those guys are the top dogs."

In fact, Brian was at UFC 229 back in October when Khabib destroyed Conor McGregor and says it was essentially a scouting mission.

"I was watching the fight and we were there and all I could think of was, 'If I was in there, I would do this differently.'"

"And, that's kinda when you start realizing that maybe you should share the Octagon with him ... if you think you have the answer."

Ortega also says he already knows how the fight would play out if they ever get to square off.

But, before any of that happens, Brian takes on Holloway at UFC 231 on Saturday night.

