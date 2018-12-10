DJ Khaled and Fiancee Rock Watches Worth Over $100k for Birthdays

DJ Khaled & Fiancee Throw Joint Birthday Bash Watch How It's Done!!!

DJ Khaled and his fiancée just upped their wrist game ... with watches worth over ONE HUNDRED STACKS!!!

The famous hitmaker and Nicole Tuck always throw joint birthday parties this time of year. He turned 43 on November 26 but Nicole just turned 43 on Friday ... prompting a huge shindig thrown by Haute Living Saturday night at the Perez Art Museum in Miami for a 60-person dinner with friends and family.

While at dinner, they were surprised with these incredibly insane watches. Khaled rocked a Roger Dubuis Excalibur automatic skeleton pave. That watch runs around $106k. Nicole got a Roger Dubuis Velvet Caviar watch ... worth about $53k.

Khaled now has nearly a handful of $100k watches floating around his house. Remember, he got this sick timepiece for his 41st birthday. And, last year, Nicole commissioned Haute Living to make this watch laced with more than 600 diamonds. That one was for their son, Asahd, who was celebrating turning 1 ... sippy cups be damned.

The dual bday bash later moved over to LIV nightclub where Ciroc was flowing for Khaled's celeb pals ... including Swizz Beatz, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Young Jeezy and Fabolous.