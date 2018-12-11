Wayne Rooney Visits Donald Trump's White House, Christmas Party!

Wayne Rooney Visits Trump's White House ... Christmas Party!

Wayne Rooney was happy to spread a little Christmas cheer with Donald Trump ... 'cause the soccer legend was 45's guest of honor at the White House over the weekend!!

It all went down at Trump's Christmas party Sunday ... where Rooney and his wife, Coleen, and their kids hit up 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to enjoy some holiday fun.

Of course ... Barron Trump is a HUGE soccer fan and an even bigger Rooney supporter -- so the D.C. United superstar's presence was a big-time gift from Papa Trump.

It's interesting ... many high-profile athletes -- from Steph Curry to LeBron James -- have turned down trips to Trump's White House 'cause of their political beliefs.

But ... doesn't seem Wayne minded too much -- the forward was reportedly more than happy to check out Trump's digs for the special holiday!!