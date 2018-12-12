Jennifer Lopez Mom Clocked By Unruly Fans ... As J Lo Signs Autographs

Jennifer Lopez's Mom Gets Hit in the Head As They Are Mobbed By Fans in New York

Jennifer Lopez's mother is one tough cookie, because she kept on truckin' after taking an elbow to the side of her head while her daughter was getting mobbed by fans.

It was a wild scene Wednesday outside Sirius Radio in New York, where J Lo and her mom were swarmed by fans upon arrival.

The video is crazy ... you see Jennifer trying to navigate her way through the crowd with her mother in tow, when someone reaches in and clocks Guadalupe Rodriguez with a nasty elbow to the dome.

J Lo looks super pissed and concerned as Guadalupe tries to shake it off, holding her right hand up to her head as they try like hell to escape the mob.

We're told Jennifer won't be hitting the streets again when they leave Sirius ... and we can't blame her.