Ken Jeong I'd Be Hilarious Oscars Host ... At Least Let Me Cater It!!!

Ken Jeong Gives Hilarious Pitch to Host Oscars After Whoopi Goldberg Endorses Him

EXCLUSIVE

Whoopi Goldberg thinks Ken Jeong should be the next person the Motion Picture Academy targets to host the Oscars now that Kevin Hart's out ... and Ken is totally down with it.

We got the actor/comedian Wednesday at LAX, where we asked his reaction to Whoopi's ringing endorsement -- in the aftermath of Hart stepping down after those homophobic tweets.

Thing is ... if they don't want him as host, Ken has some Oscar-related jobs he says are perfectly suited for him.

We gotta hand it to Ken ... he's got the classic Oscars acceptance speech down to a tee. Dude's already got us in stitches with his pitch, so imagine his material if he actually had time to brainstorm!

As Whoopi -- a former Oscars host, herself -- points out, Ken's a legit movie buff who would be the first Asian-American to host the Oscars. But, we're guessing the Academy will be more turned on by the fact Ken ain't worried about that skimpy paycheck.