Celebs Weigh in on Who the New Oscars Host Should Be

It's the game everyone in Hollywood is playing ... "Who's the next Oscars host??" ... but after Kevin Hart's sudden departure, it's getting harder and harder to play.
We got "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills" star Dorothy Wang leaving Delilah Saturday night, and asked who was her pick to step into Hart's shoes. She actually had one in mind but was sorely disappointed seconds after dropping the name.
As we reported, Nick Cannon put several other comedians on blast -- including Sarah Silverman, Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler -- for having tweeted a homophobic slur years ago. It's pretty clear that that news did NOT get to Dorothy.
Nick's point was, there should be equal outrage over them using the word "f****" as there was for Kevin.
So, who's left? We asked "Modern Family" star, Ariel Winter as she left Madeo. One of her friends went the really oldie, but really goodie route. Meanwhile, Ariel had bigger concerns. Watch the video ... she narrowly avoided a serious wreck.
The Oscars ... distracting actors since 1929!