Kiara Mia Says She's 'Flattered' People Think She Ruined Jimmy Garoppolo

Kiara Mia says there's no way in hell her date with Jimmy Garoppolo cursed the Niners QB ... but the porn star doesn't exactly mind the take, saying, "I'm flattered!"

Of course, Jimmy's season came to a catastrophic end just a few weeks after his famous night out with Kiara ... and some fans pegged her as the bad juju that caused his ACL tear.

But, Kiara says, for as much as she's honored that people think she has that kinda power -- she tells TMZ Sports it's just not possible.

"I'm impressed that people look at me as a God," Kiara says.

"Like, only God has the power to, like, control someone's journey in life. So, I'm flattered people think I have that much power in my life to control somebody's life!"

Kiara tells us she really hasn't been keeping up with Jimmy or his team -- we had to break the news to her that the Niners really suck -- but she says she's already moving on to a new squad.

"I'm Mexican and I'm from L.A., so I have to say the Raiders!"

Sooo ... Derek Carr, WYD???