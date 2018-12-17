Conor McGregor Charges Dropped In Ireland ... Over July Incident

Conor McGregor Charges Dropped In Ireland Over July Incident

Breaking News

Conor McGregor wins again ...

The UFC superstar appeared in an Irish court Monday morning to deal with charges stemming from a July 10, 2018 incident when he was pulled over by cops in Dublin.

Unclear why McGregor was initially pulled over, but during the stop officials say McGregor failed to produce a valid driver's license and proof of insurance ... so he was cited and ordered to appear in court.

The good news for the 30-year-old ... Conor was able to get his ducks in a row and presented all the documentation he needed during the Dec. 17 hearing -- so the charges were dropped.

McGregor's court appearance was a big event in Dublin -- he rolled up to court in a blacked out BMW surrounded by a team of bodyguards ... while wearing one of his trademark slick suits.

Conor reportedly didn't have much to say inside the courtroom other than, "Thank you, Judge."

Conor's no stranger to the Irish legal system -- he appeared in court just last month to deal with a 2017 speeding charge. He got a 6-month driving ban in that incident.

And, of course in the U.S., he had that whole steel dolly incident -- but essentially got a slap on the wrist.