The Ataris Lead Singer Kris Roe I Thought I Was Going To Die ... After Car Crash

The Ataris Lead Singer Kris Roe Lucky to Be Alive After Car Crash in Hollywood

EXCLUSIVE

Kris Roe was involved in a scary car accident Monday night in Hollywood ... and The Ataris lead singer tells us he's surprised he lived to tell his story.

Kris tells TMZ ... he was driving his tour van through Hollywood late Monday night when a police pursuit ended with an out-of-control car smashing into his vehicle, injuring him and sending his bulldog, Gracie, flying.

As you can see in the photos ... Kris' ride was totaled after a Dodge Charger barreled head-on into his Ford van.

Kris says he was covered in fluids after the wreck, and he initially thought his dog was dead. Fortunately, Kris and Gracie are on the mend, although they're admittedly both shaken up from the crash.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the suspected reckless driver was arrested and booked for evading police.

Kris tells us he's exploring his legal options, and would ultimately like to see justice served.

Kris has started a Go Fund Me to try and raise $7,500 to cover the cost of the van. As of Tuesday night, the Go Fund Me has raised $1,658.