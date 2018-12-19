Nick Foles Oozes Swag In Webbed Shoes ... After Resurrecting Eagles' Season

Nick Foles is clearly FEEEELIINNN' himself after lifting the Eagles from the dead right back into the playoff picture -- 'cause dude wore a pair of webbed-toe shoes to work Wednesday!!!

The Vibram EL-X's ain't exactly known as Jordans in the football world ... but Nick still rocked 'em with pride at Philly's presser Wednesday -- showin' he doesn't need anyone's approval to swag out.

Nick Foles is rocking these shoes (?) right now. Said they’re comfortable and he’s been wearing them around his house. Not worried about fashion statements. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/D9NBoktDkg — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 19, 2018

"I was wearing them around the house and figured I'd wear them to the facility and try it out. My wife thought I was a little crazy, but I said I'm not really worried about how I look. They're comfy."

Foles has done things unconventionally throughout his career ... but it's paid off for the dude -- he's got a Super Bowl MVP and has Philly right back in the mix again this season.

So, who are you to tell B.D.N. his shoes are for squares?!?!?!