'OITNB,' 'Weeds,' 'Glow' Creator Jenji Kohan Files for Divorce

Jenji Kohan, the creator of "Weeds," "Orange is the New Black" and "Glow" is ending her marriage, and it sounds like an expensive proposition.

Kohan just filed for divorce against Christopher Noxon, citing irreconcilable differences.

Here's the thing. They've been married for 20 years, before she became famous and super rich, so there's no prenup. Translation -- 50/50.

Kohan's worth a fortune. She signed a deal with Netflix last year to create a number of shows.

Noxon, a writer, who's repped by attorney Lisa Helfend Meyer, is asking for spousal support. Kohan, who's repped by disso queen Laura Wasser, is asking to deny him support.

That sounds like a fight, but there are signs it's actually amicable. Noxon filed his response to the divorce at the same time Kohan filed her docs. That's a strong indication they're working together and the divorce is actually amicable.

The former couple has 2 kids in high school and one in college.