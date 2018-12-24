Tarik Cohen Rips Fantasy Football Owners, 'Get The F*ck From Under My Comments!'

Tarik Cohen doesn't give a damn if he cost you money in your fantasy football league Sunday ... 'cause the Bears RB says everyone hating on him needs to SHUT THE HELL UP!!!
"Hey, Fantasy owners. Ya'll get the f*ck from under my comments. Talking about my weak performance. We got the dub. Bear down."
Cohen's been a nice surprise on the fantasy scene this year ... posting double-digit points in 9 out of 16 weeks -- which ain't bad for a guy most thought would be the Bears' backup RB.
But, the Chicago superstar laid a serious egg when fantasy players needed him most ... 'cause in championship week Sunday -- he totaled just 19 yards.
Doesn't seem Cohen cares at all ... Bears got the win over the 49ers and now have a shot at the No. 2 seed ... and Tarik hit the dance floor like a mad man afterward to celebrate!!!