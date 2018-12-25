Post Malone Hits Up Target for Christmas Shopping on XMAS Eve

EXCLUSIVE
Post Malone took advantage of some deep, deep discounts hours before Christmas Day ... hitting up a Target and getting some super sweet deals.
P.M. had his eyes on electronics at the Salt Lake City store ... just after 4 PM on XMAS Eve. He was there with a woman ... eyewitnesses say it's his GF.
Post was the beneficiary of the last-minute sales and plunked down more than $200 on stuff.
$200 doesn't sound like a lot ... but it looks like he hit a bullseye to land what he needed before XMAS.