Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Beach Bod on Boxing Day in Barbados

Mark Wahlberg's beach bod is the gift that keeps on giving the whole year.

The "Instant Family" star is enjoying the holidays with his family in Barbados at the Sandy Lane Hotel, and hit the Caribbean sand Wednesday for some Boxing Day fun in the sun and a cool dip in the sea.

Mark's muscles are already an eye-catcher, but even more so when matched with his colorful trunks and cross necklace bling.

And, one thing's for certain -- dude knows how to do the day after Christmas right.