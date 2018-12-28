Jamal Adams Says Jets O-Line Stole Sam Darnold's Wheels, Your Xmas Gifts Sucked!!

Jamal Adams Jets O-Line Steals Darnold's Wheels ... Your Xmas Gifts Sucked!!

Sam Darnold learned a brutal rookie lesson Friday -- if you don't take care of your offensive lineman ... YOU GET YOUR WHEELS JACKED!!!!

At least, that's according to Jamal Adams ... who says the Jets QB's Christmas gifts to his O-Linemen were so trash -- the big fellas literally ripped the front wheels straight off his whip!!

"Damn, Sam! Damn, Sam I Am!!! They got your ass, rook!!!!," Adams says.

There was some initial confusion with Adams as to why the Toyota assault took place ... with Jamal thinking Darnold had completely forgotten to get gifts for the guys who protect his life.

Turns out ... Sam DID get them presents -- they just sucked.

"He did get 'em gifts. He did. He did. They just didn't like 'em!!!"

Worst part of the whole situation? It's pouring in NY ... so, Sam's gotta deal with that mess in the rain on a Friday.

Consider that lesson learned.