A$AP Bari Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault

A$AP Bari Pleads Guilty to Sexual Assault

A$AP Bari -- co-founder of A$AP Mob -- is pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in 2017, but he won't do any time.

The hip-hop designer appeared in a London courthouse Thursday to enter his guilty plea on one count of sexual assault for an incident at London's Curtain Hotel in July 2017.

As part of his plea deal, Bari was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, pay the victim $3,150 ... and he dodges jail time. The judge who presided over the case said, "The court does have concerns in this matter because it has exposed a very unpleasant attitude by you towards women."

She added, "You say that you were angry but there is no need to ever be so abusive and humiliating to a female."

In a leaked video of the incident, Bari can be seen chasing a naked woman who was in bed with his assistant into the bathroom and ordering her to give him oral sex. In addition to the criminal charge ... the victim sued him, and he countersued ... calling her a liar.

The civil case is still ongoing.