Former 'American Idol' Host Brian Dunkleman Says He's Now an Uber Driver

Brian Dunkleman -- the former co-host of "American Idol" -- is now making a living as an Uber driver.

Dunkleman is in the middle of a divorce with Kalea Dunkleman. He submitted financial docs -- obtained by TMZ -- disclosing his occupation as "Uber driver." He says he started the job in March 2016 and continued to this day.

Brian says he works about 45 hours a week and pulls in around $800 a week.

Dunkleman says he has $2,000 in his checking account. He pays $1,500 in rent per month and his expenses total $1,605 each month.

Brian, who co-hosted with Ryan Seacrest in season 1, says his 5-year-old son, Jackson, lives with him half the week.

The divorce has been dragging on for more than 2 years and the former couple has been locked in a bitter custody battle. He claimed Kalea was an out-of-control alcoholic who was a danger to their son. Brian also claimed she physically abused him. She claimed Brian was physically abusive toward her and called her a "useless bitch."