Danny Amendola Surprises Little Kid Wearing His Jersey, 'Hey Bro, That's Me!!'

Here's a cute story to start your Friday off right ... Danny Amendola spotted a little kid wearing his jersey Thursday night -- and surprised the hell outta him in an adorable vid!!!

The Dolphins star was cruisin' around in Miami when all of the sudden a little boy rockin' his No. 80 gear pulled out in front of him.

"Hey bro, bro -- come here," Danny tells the kid ... "You know whose jersey you're wearing??"

The kid -- surprised -- responds matter-of-factly, "Yes. Danny Amendola."

Danny's reaction?? "That's me, how are you brother?!"

The kid lights up immediately ... and the smile is the most adorable thing you'll see today -- and then the two even stopped to pose for a pic together!!!

D.A.'s been killin' it this week ... making little kids' days AND (possibly) getting back with his Miss Universe girlfriend.

Proves once and for all ... ya can't lose in the offseason!!