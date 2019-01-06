Cardi B & Offset Repairing Their Marriage in 2019

Cardi B and Offset on Path to Getting Back Together in 2019

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B and Offset are putting the drama of 2018 behind them and turning over a new leaf in the new year ... and their friends are confident they'll be rock solid again soon.

Sources close to the hip-hop couple tell TMZ ... they've been communicating regularly -- including while they were thousands of miles apart over the holidays -- and are focusing on fixing their marriage.

We're told Offset's vowing to change his ways and be faithful and honest with her, and Cardi's been receptive ... because she misses what they had together.

Cardi's still not wearing her wedding ring ... but not because she's acting like she's single. We're told she's just not emotionally ready to put it back on quite yet.

We broke the story ... the 2 looked like they'd reconciled shortly before Christmas on a fun-filled, jet ski-riding, Puerto Rican vacation -- and they admittedly miss each other ... at least, sexually.

They were apart for New Year's, though, because she was touring Down Under, and he was with Migos in Miami ... but it seems like they're always on each other's minds.