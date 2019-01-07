'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Tells R. Kelly to Kill Himself in Jail

'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Hey R. Kelly, Go Kill Yourself ... But Do It in Prison!!!

R. Kelly really should off himself in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries, but he should wait until after he gets sent to prison ... so says Daymond John.

In what might be the harshest take yet on "Surviving R. Kelly" ... the "Shark Tank" star absolutely tore into the R&B singer, saying Kelly should kill himself. However, he first wants to see Kelly convicted for his alleged crimes.

Watching #SurvivingRKelley . I am so sick to my damn stomach! Hey @rkelly , please don’t take your life now that we all know how fucking disgusting you are. Thats way too easy! Make amends with the victims and the families, serve your time and then kill yourself while in jail. — Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) January 7, 2019

He tweeted Sunday, "Watching #SurvivingRKelley. I am so sick to my damn stomach! Hey @rkelly , please don't take your life now that we all know how f***ing disgusting you are. Thats way too easy!"

Daymond goes on ... "Make amends with the victims and the families, serve your time and then kill yourself while in jail."

He's just the latest celeb to take aim at Kelly in the aftermath of Lifetime's program which featured multiple women who alleged sexual abuse and worse on camera. Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken out, as has Tank ... and many others.