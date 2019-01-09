Tyrese Judge Allows Daughter to Play Soccer ... After Parents Squabble

Judge Allows Tyrese's Daughter to Play Soccer After Parents Squabble

EXCLUSIVE

Tyrese's daughter is now allowed to bend it like Beckham, after a judge ordered that she can.

Tyrese and ex-wife Norma Gibson were in a fight over whether 11-year-old Shayla can enroll in her school's soccer program.

Tyrese had refused, saying her grades weren't up to snuff and she should focus on academics. Norma countered Shayla is "emotionally devastated" she's not allowed to play, adding her grades are good enough. Norma says it got to the point where Shayla "cries, feels humiliated and does not want to go to school."

The judge ruled Norma can enroll Shayla in the soccer program. When Shayla is in Tyrese's custody, however, the judge says he does not have to let her play.

The judge wants to hear more on the subject next month.

This isn't the first argument of its kind. Back in October, Norma wanted Shayla to play basketball but Tyrese refused. He eventually relented. Norma claims Tyrese also refused to let Shayla participate in a school play, saying it costs too much money. He agreed to let her do it when Norma agreed to pay half.

And, there's more. According to Norma's docs, there was a school field trip to a downtown eatery and Shayla was on the bus when Tyrese had her taken off the bus.