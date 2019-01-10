Cristiano Ronaldo Claims He Never Met 'Big Brother' Accuser, Recordings Are Fake

Cristiano Ronaldo I Never Met 'Big Brother' Accuser ... Recordings Are Fake

Cristiano Ronaldo claims the former U.K. "Celebrity Big Brother" star who publicly accused him of emotionally abusing and threatening her is lying ... insisting he's never even met the woman.

As we previously reported, fashion model Jasmine Lennard went off on social media this week -- claiming she had secretly dated Ronaldo for a decade and was subjected to all sorts of disgusting behavior, including death threats.

Lennard even posted audio clips she claimed captured Ronaldo making offensive comments -- but there's one huge problem, Ronaldo claims the voice on the tapes is NOT him.

"Mr. Ronaldo has no specific recollection of meeting Ms. Lennard 10 years ago or at any point," his legal team tells TMZ Sports.

"He has not had a relationship with her and he has not had any contact with her, whether in the last 18 months as Ms Lennard suggests, or otherwise."

"The voice notes posted by Ms Lennard on social media are not of Mr. Ronaldo. Mr. Ronaldo will take appropriate legal action in due course."

Lennard has since deleted her entire Twitter account -- including the voice messages.