Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez List NYC Apartment For $17.5 Million

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ﻿have apparently had enough of the first property they bought together ... because they're already trying to unload their NYC love nest, only 10 months after scooping it up!

We've confirmed the celeb couple is listing their kick-ass pad at 432 Park Ave for a cool $17.5 million, as first reported by the NY Post. It's unclear why J Lo and A-Rod are already unloading the 4,000 square foot unit, which is in the world's tallest residential building.

You'll recall ... J Lo and A-Rod bought the 3 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom apartment back in March, dropping $15.3 million on their first real estate purchase together.

Check out the gallery ... the place has some insane views of the Big Apple.