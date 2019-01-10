Tim Tebow 'She Said Yes!' Engaged to 2017 Miss Universe

Tim Tebow Engaged to 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 'She Said Yes!'

Breaking News

Tim Tebow is one step closer to swiping that V-card ... he just got engaged to his insanely attractive beauty queen girlfriend, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters!!!

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow posted.

"You’re the love of my life, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Demi-Leigh -- the 2017 Miss Universe winner -- also commented, saying, "Any dreams I’ve ever had, you’ve exceeded them all! I love you and I can’t wait to spend forever with you!"

Demi-Leigh is 23 years old. She's from South Africa. The two have been dating for a while and she recently went home to Florida with him to celebrate the holidays ... a big sign a ring was on the way.

Congrats!!!