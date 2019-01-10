Whoopi Goldberg's Family Dog Wedding Will Have All the Human Bells and Whistles

Whoopi Goldberg Going All Out for Doggone Wedding

Whoopi Goldberg's sweet baby boy is getting hitched to his longtime love, and there won't t be a dry nose in the house ... because we're talking about an adorable dog wedding here.

"The View" co-host announced her granddog -- her daughter Alex Martin-Dean's pup, Filmore -- is engaged to a fellow French Bulldog and celebrity Instagram doggo named Izzy Hendrix (aka Izzy the Frenchie) ... and TMZ has all the deets on the upcoming puptials.

The owner of the dog-bride-to-be, Rick Hendrix, tells us ... he met Whoopi when he was working with Hillary Clinton and they teamed up on her campaign, and they've been friends ever since. He says as close as he and Whoopi are, though ... their dogs are even closer.

We're told they were hanging out over the holidays when the idea of marrying Filmore and Izzy came up ... and it quickly developed into reality. It helps that Izzy already has a stylist that used to work for Dior though.

Rick tells us this stylist has already designed Izzy's dress, and Filmore will be getting a tux for the big day from a designer in Ukraine. The wedding will be held at a private venue in NYC with a reception to follow at Whoopi's pad.

There's more -- celeb photog Timothy White will be on hand to snap pics, and the cake's coming from famed baker Juanita Lane of Dulce Desserts. We're told family and close friends will be in attendance ... and, of course, some canine friends.

BTW -- Izzy's been featured in Vogue, Paper Magazine and was on People's List of top pets.

No word if there will be a pupper prenup.