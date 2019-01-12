Holly Holm Files for Divorce Wants Maiden Name Back

UFC Star Holly Holm Files for Divorce, Wants Maiden Name Back

EXCLUSIVE

UFC superstar Holly Holm has filed for divorce from her husband, TMZ Sports has learned.

Holm filed court docs in Albuquerque seeking to end her marriage to Jeff Kirkpatrick ... her college sweetheart at the University of New Mexico.

The two were married in Cancun back in 2012 after dating for years. But ultimately, Holm decided it wasn't working and filed for divorce, citing "incompatibility because of discord and conflict of personalities."

According to the court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Holm says the two separated in March 2018 and no longer live as husband and wife.

The signs were on social media -- she hadn't posted a photo of Jeff since Feb. 2018.

Holly -- whose legal name is Holly Holm-Kirkpatrick -- has asked the judge to restore her maiden name, "Holly Holm."

The two have no children together -- so child support won't be an issue. In her docs, Holly also says both of them are self-supporting and neither party should get spousal support.

Jeff could feel differently considering Holm has reportedly made more than $1.6 million in her MMA career with huge fights against stars like Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Cris Cyborg.

In fact, Holm has a big fight on the horizon -- she takes on Aspen Ladd at UFC 235 in March.

Holm shot to UFC superstardom back in 2015 when she shocked the world and beat a then-undefeated Rousey for the Women's Bantamweight title.