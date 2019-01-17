Dave Chappelle Says R. Kelly 'Goons' Threatened Him After 'Piss on You' Skit

Dave Chappelle R. Kelly & His Goons Threatened Me For 'Piss on You' Skit

Dave Chappelle says R. Kelly and his "goons" bum-rushed him over his famous skit mocking the singer's urination video -- but Dave's sense of humor definitely saved the day.

The comic hopped onstage at the WeHo Improv Wednesday night with his friend and "Chappelle's Show" costar, Donnell Rawlings. Dave revealed Kelly and his crew approached him in Chicago -- during a Common concert -- and made it clear they were, umm ... pissed about his "Piss on You" skit.

Dave says things never got physical, but he says Kelly grilled him about the skit and asked how he could possibly have done such a thing.

The irony of that question was not lost on Dave, who had the most awesome and hilarious response. Check out the video ... classic story.

Chappelle also addressed some of the criticism he's faced in the wake of Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" docuseries -- saying he wants comedians to call out things that are wrong with the world, period.

We asked Dave about the criticism this week -- but he opted to let his pal, D.L. Hughley, do most of the talking that night.