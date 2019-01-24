Chris Brown's Baby Mama Nia Guzman's Home Burglarized ... While She Was Next Door!!!

Chris Brown's Baby Mama Nia Guzman's Home Burglarized in Los Angeles

Chris Brown﻿ and his baby mama are both having a difficult week, because a day after Breezy was arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Paris, Nia Guzman had her Los Angeles home burglarized ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Chris' baby mama tell TMZ ... someone entered Nia's apartment Tuesday night and stole a ton of designer bags and shoes belonging to Nia, her oldest daughter and the former couple's daughter, Royalty.

And, get this ... we're told Nia was visiting her mom in the apartment next door when the heist went down.

Our law enforcement sources confirmed the burglary ... and we're told LAPD is investigating, but there aren't any suspects or leads yet.

It's interesting ... we're told Nia believes someone's been watching her routine, because they struck while she was at her mom's place. We're told Nia left the lights and TV on while she stepped out, but her door was unlocked.

As for Chris ... he's been released from custody in France and plans to sue his alleged rape victim for defamation.