Roger Stone Sure, I Look Good in Stripes!!! But, Not the Ones Mueller Wants Me Wearing

Roger Stone Talks Prison Fashion & Loyalty Ahead of Arraignment

Roger Stone touched down in D.C. looking fly ahead of his arraignment on federal charges, and he definitely had jumpsuit fashion on the brain -- but it ain't what you think.

We got President Trump's former campaign adviser at Reagan National Airport Monday, the day before he'll appear in front of a judge, and asked how he thought prison garb would suit him -- especially compared to his usual snazzy outfits.

Stone scoffed at the idea that he'd be wearing orange anytime soon, but he is embracing stripes.

As we reported ... Roger's homes in Florida and New York were raided by authorities last week when he was arrested and indicted on a slew of charges related to Robert Mueller's Russia investigation -- including false statements, witness tampering and obstruction.

He doesn't seem too concerned with those allegations, telling us he will plead not guilty and he has nothing to hide. As for whether he'll turn against Trump ... check out his answer.